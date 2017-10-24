Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has carried out an operation against an unauthorised construction and a sealed property in residential area of Asghar Mall Scheme, a spokesman informed on Monday.

According to him, the Building Control team of RDA, following the directives of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, has conducted an operation against illegal flats built at the Asghar Mall Scheme. The department sealed the illegal flats owned by Muhammad Raja Farooq Sarfraz, he said. He added that the owners of property constructed on 3rd floor have violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations under section 39 and 8.2.2.

The operation was carried out by RDA’s Enforcement team in the supervision of RDA’s Building Control Superintendent Syed Aslam Shah, Building inspector Mukhtar Ahmad and others with the assistance of Rawalpindi police.

He said that the Building Control Department of RDA, following the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General (DG) RDA Talat Mahmood Gondal, has been actively conducting operations against illegal commercial and residential construction activities, including plazas, shops, schools within the controlled area of RDA in the city. The DG RDA has directed the Enforcement Wing to take strict action against illegal constructions, commercial activities and encroachments without any fear or favour, he said.