Islamabad - Pakistan has endorsed the Global Snow Leopard Ecosystem Program (GSLEP) by developing its National Snow Leopard Ecosystem Protection Priorities (NSLEP) and joined other snow leopard range countries for achieving the goal of “securing 20 landscapes by 2020”, said the Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushahid Ullah Khan. Three of the model landscapes including Karakoram-Pamir, Himalayas and Hindu Kush fall in Pakistan.

He was speaking at the International Snow Leopard Day event yesterday organized by the Snow Leopard Foundation in collaboration with Ministry of Climate Change and other partners.

The Ministry of Climate Change has involved all the provinces and relevant stakeholders in planning the conservation strategy, said the Federal Minister. The Federal Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Syed Abu Ahmad Akif, Dr. Tore Nedrebo, Ambassador of Norway and other officials from government and non-government organizations were present at the event.

The International Snow Leopard Day was celebrated to renew the commitment of protecting and conserving the snow leopard, its habitat and the ecosystem. The audience enjoyed the screening of the documentary by Snow Leopard Foundation “Science, Society and Snow Leopards” and a performance by students. A poster competition had also been arranged one month earlier as part of the snow leopard day celebrations in snow leopard communities’ schools in its program regions in Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Tore Nedrebo the Ambassador of Norway shared his comments and views on climate change. He told the audience that due to the extreme weather conditions in Norway, the country had established a national disaster relief fund in 1962 to address climate change.

He recommended the establishment of such a fund in the snow leopard range in Pakistan to cope with climate change and its impacts. He stressed that measures to improve the status of the snow leopard in the Pakistan will have positive impact on the mountain communities and helps to make the ecosystem more resilient. Norwegian universities have established programs on climate research related to hydrology, climatology, glaciology, and response of arctic life. The NMBU (Norwegian University of Life Sciences) is exploring climate change effects on large carnivores and harvested mammals. Supported by the Norwegian Research council, NMBU is maintaining an active collaboration with the Snow Leopard Foundation for extensive field research in northern mountains of Pakistan.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Syed Abu Ahmad Akif informed the audience that being an active member of GSLEP process; Pakistan has chaired the GSLEP steering committee since the last three years.

Inspector General Forests Syed Mahmood Nasir spoke about the need for advancement in scientific research in wildlife conservation and environmental protection. The Federal Minister praised the efforts of snow leopard foundation and Dr. Muhammad Ali Nawaz for arranging this event and commended the involvement of local community schools in poster competitions and other activities.