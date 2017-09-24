Islamabad - A mattress company’s initiative, roadside bill-beds, that acclaimed global fame for providing peaceful nights to homeless footpath dwellers, is waiting for CDA and RDA’s nod to get these beds installed in the twin cities.

The dual-purpose advertising boards were earlier installed in nine cities of the country and the plan is an extension for adding 75 more bill-beds to the roads of the twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad alongside police pickets.

The Master Company Managing Director, Shahzad Malik talking to APP

said the company inspired by its motto of ‘A good night sleep’ designed road-side advertising boards which can function as ordinary billboards in the day but at night they can be flipped to be converted into beds for homeless people.

The company, he said, was in consultation with the Capital Development Authority and Rawalpindi Development Authority and the facility will be installed soon after getting approval from the authorities.

Malik said unfortunately, the number of homeless labourers to major cities was increasing who come from rural areas to earn their livelihood and are forced to spend their nights at pavements.

This was the joint initiative of Master Company and Barton Durstine & Osborn (BBDO) Pakistan, a worldwide advertising agency. The Managing Director said the bill-beds, to be installed in Rawalpindi-

Islamabad alongside different police check posts, were a donation from the company.

Any other organization or department willing to install theses bill-beds, he said, can approach the company as ,” this meaningful comfort for homeless gives us warm and fuzzy feelings.”

“This is an awesome idea and I am sure the homeless labourers must be thankful to its initiator for their comfortable night sleep after hectic day jobs,” a citizen Shahbaz Ali said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the company’s this initiative had earned global appreciation in social media and was later accorded with the Cannes Bronze Medal for clever advertising.