Rawalpindi - As many as four suspected terrorists have been rounded up by the operational wings of two intelligence agencies during operations in different parts of the federal capital, sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday. The four suspected terrorists are said to be linked with the banned outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The suspects were shifted to undisclosed locations for further investigation, they said. According to sources, the operational wings of two intelligence agencies have reportedly carried out intelligence-based operations in different localities of the federal capital and rounded up four suspected terrorists. They said the suspects were allegedly planning to target processions and Malajis of Muharram-ul-Haram in Islamabad. The identities of the suspected terrorists could not be revealed because of security reasons, sources said. Sources also claimed manhunt has been launched to arrest other accomplices of the detainees hiding in suburbs of Islamabad to avert any toward incident and to maintain law and order situation during Muharram.