Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and Pakistan Medical Institute for Medical Sciences (PIMS) PIMS has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.

The MoU was signed by president of IHCBA, Arif Chuadhry and Chief Executive of PIMS, Professor Doctor Javid Akram in a simple but dignified ceremony.

Chief Executive PIMS, Dr Javid announced health services package for lawyers and said that PIMS had ten years relationship with the legal fraternity which should move forward. Arif Chuadhry stated that the bar would be committed for the welfare of lawyers, adding a club for

Islamabad lawyers would also be constituted soon.

He said instead of criticizing the bars, lawyers should support the bars for the betterment of the legal fraternity and also thanked PIMS management for the health services providing to the lawyers.