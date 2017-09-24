ISLAMABAD - Justice Mushir Alam, a judge of the Supreme Court, said the international challenges and the threat of terrorism have highlighted the role of international laws, including international treaties and agreements.

He expressed these views during a certificate awarding ceremony at the conclusion of a one-week training course on ‘New Laws’ for District and Sessions Judges from all over Pakistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan at the Federal Judicial Academy on Saturday.

He said, “We do not live in an isolated island but in the globalised and integrated world. The world is interconnected as never before, thus, training courses and orientations both on new municipal as well as international laws are crucial to provide an opportunity to develop proficiency and insight into the global legal system for an effective dispensation of justice.” He advised the newly-promoted District and Sessions Judges that when we all acknowledge that Allah is the Supreme Master and our Lord then we must do and deliver everything as He enjoins on us, and abstain from what is forbidden to us.