Rawalpindi - A police team reportedly raided the house of a local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Islampura Jabbar in Gujar Khan and seized narcotics and alcohol, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday.

The local leader of PTI Khawaja Ilyas, who is the party President of Union Council Islampura Jabbar, has allegedly been arrested on the charges of supplying drugs to the area people, sources added.

Police registered a case against him in Police Station Gujar Khan and started investigation.

Sources said that local police have allegedly seized huge quantity of narcotics from the house during raid but showed a small quantity in the record apparently after receiving bribe from the accused.

According to sources, a police team, on instructions of Station House Officer (SHO) PS Gujar Khan Ishtiaq Cheema, conducted a raid on the mansion of Khawaja Ilyas and recovered huge quantity of narcotics and liquor besides rounding up the local leader.

They said the accused was shifted to police station where a case has been registered against him. When contacted, SHO Ishtiaq Cheema said police arrested Khawaja Ilyas during a raid and recovered 1300 grams hashish from his possession.

He said case was filed against accused and further investigation was underway. On a query, SHO denied allegations that police recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from the residence of the accused.

NHMP organises road safety briefing

at Islamabad toll plaza

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Saturday made special briefing arrangements at Islamabad Toll Plaza to brief the drivers about road safety and traffic laws, a spokesperson said.

The road users were briefed by the officers following the instructions of Inspector General NHMP, Dr Syed Kalim Imam, he said.

According to him, NHMP officers, on the directions of IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, arranged special briefing sessions on motorway Islamabad Toll Plaza to brief the drivers regarding road safety.

Children of different schools also participated in the programme and motivated the commuters by distributing road safety pamphlets, he said.

He said that Sector Commander M2-North SSP Sharyar Sikander supervised all the activities and remained present during the briefings.

He said that briefing session was arranged on all interchanges of sector M2-North and basic concept behind arranging such programmes is to educate the road users regarding their safety. DSP Qaiser Khan and staff of road safety wing of sector M2-North was also present on the occasion.