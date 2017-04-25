Islamabad - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) apprehended 213 electricity thieves in its various regions during a raid on Monday. IESCO’s spokesman told APP that 15 culprit were caught from Rawalpindi, five from Islmabad and one from Jhelum circles. All the culprits were involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by broken security strip of the meter, he added.

He said FIRs had been lodged against power thieves under the new electricity (Amendment) Act.