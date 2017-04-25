Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned Interior Secretary and Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police to appear before the court in person on May 8 in a petition moved against the alleged abduction of Nawab Ali Leghari, former advisor to Sindh chief minister.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted

hearing of the petition moved by the wife of Nawab Ali Leghari – a close aide of Asif Ali Zardari, Co-Chairperson of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP. In the petition, she alleged that her husband was abducted by the state institutions.

During the hearing, Justice Mohsin expressed his annoyance over the progress of police and also regarding the efficacy of Close-circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed under the multi-billion rupees’ Safe City Project and deferred the hearing till May 8 after issuing afore-mentioned directions in this matter.

Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi, counsel for the petitioner Badarun Nisa wife of Leghari contended before the court that only one political party is being targeted as its people have gone missing.

In her petition, she expressed apprehensions that her husband is under the illegal custody of Interior Ministry. She informed the court that some officials on April 4 came to her house at Sawan Garden in Islamabad and demanded CNIC from her husband. Afterwards, they took him along with them and when the petitioner contacted the concerned police station, it expressed complete ignorance to the incident.

The petitioner added that the police even refused to register an FIR initially and that was registered after the matter was reported in the media. She suspected that interior secretary was behind the kidnapping of her husband. Therefore, she prayed to the court to direct IG Islamabad to recover her husband and produce him before the court.

Previously, the IHC bench had issued notices to the secretary interior, inspector general of Islamabad police and station house officer Lohi Bher police station directing them to submit their replies in this matter.