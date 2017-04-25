Islamabad - As tussle continues between former Member (Admin) Capital Development Authority (CDA) Suleman Warraich and local leaders of Jamaat Islami (JI) over a piece of land, the Golra police have booked the latter over charges of trespassing the land owned by the Member after preparation for hurt, assault and wrongful restraint.

The FIR has been registered on the direction of concerned court of law on April 18, 2017 after a delay of four months. The case has been lodged on the complaint of Malik Abdul Majeed, a contractor for former Member CDA Suleman Warraich, under section 506, 452, 148, 149 of the PPC. Section 452 deals with house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint and whoever commits the crime, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine.

According to the FIR, on December 15, 2016, some 25-30 armed persons in connivance with Zubair Farooq Khan son of Khaliqdad Khan (Amir JI Islamabad chapter), Khalid Mahmood Bhatti and others attacked the associates of Warraich who were present at the land and threatened them to leave the premises in Shah Allah Ditta area of the capital.

The FIR said the attackers tried to illegally occupy the land and property owned by the family of Suleman Warraich. The accused ambushed and tried to forcibly possess the land after trespassing his private property on December 15, 2016, the FIR read.

Later, JI leader and the CDA official traded allegations and the accused also held a press conference against the then Member CDA. The JI leaders alleged that a senior officer of the CDA was running a housing scheme in Shah Alla Ditta area of the federal capital in conflict of interest.

During the press conference, JI Islamabad Ameer Zubair Farooq Khan and a senior member Khalid Bhatti said Suleman Warraich owns land in the area in the name of a firm titled Tri-Quest Private Limited. They termed it a clash of interest that a senior officer of CDA owns a private scheme and also holds an important post in CDA. They said the CDA force entered the land which was already demarcated by the Authority itself. According to Suleman Waraich, he along with other family members owns land in Shah Alla Ditta area since 2001 but he is a share holder in the Tri Quest Private Limited and doing no managerial task there. The recent development is in continuation of the ongoing tussle between the two parties. The police are yet to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has arrested three car-lifters and recovered two stolen vehicles from their possession, a police spokesman said. The accused have been identified as Zahoor Ahmed son of Muhammad Afzal, a resident of Havelian, Abbottabad. Police team also recovered two stolen vehicles from him.

The police team also arrested two other auto-lifters later identified as Muhammad Akram, resident of Khalid Colony Rawalpindi and Shehzad son of Musnif Khan, resident of Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Rawalpindi. During preliminary interrogation, they confessed having lifted car from the area of Industrial-Area police station. Further, detailed investigation is underway.