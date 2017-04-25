Islamabad - Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has formulated consolidated roadmap to promote tourism.

Acting upon this road map, federal Capital would be made hub of tourist activities. He expressed these views while addressing the participants of National Tourism Conference on Monday.

The conference was attended by representatives of tourism promotion agencies and other organizations.

The Mayor said that Pakistan is a country blessed with uncountable natural sceneries, however, provision of access to these lavish scenes and affective tourism policy is need of the hour.

He said that Islamabad, due to scenic Margalla and lush green environment is the second most beautiful capital of the world, however, MCI is taking consolidated steps to make it the most beautiful city of the world.

He said that Taxla, located in near surrounding of Islamabad posses great attraction for tourists, while centuries old Budha’s caves located in Shah Allah Ditta are also among the archeological sites which have immense tourist attraction. He said that MCI has taken consolidated steps to provide access to these caves.

He said that the capital is now no more city of officers and officials as number of cultural, literary and traditional activities and programmes are being organised on regular basis.

He said that promotion of tourism would help promote soft image of the country in the outside world.

The Mayor further said that Islamabad act as the gateway Northern Areas, Kashmir, Galyat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further added that the Islamabad is safest city for the foreign tourists and MCI would welcome all people visiting the beautiful city. Sheikh Anser Aziz also inaugurated cultural exhibition and visited different regional dresses and handicraft exhibited in the exhibition.

The cultural dresses of all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir in addition to other handicrafts have also been displayed in the exhibition, which are being highly appreciated by the foreigners.