Rawalpindi - The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMWP) North Zone N-5 has launched a drive for availability of fire extinguishers and first aid boxes in the public service vehicles on national highways, informed a police spokesperson on Monday. He said the drive was launched on orders of DIG NHMWP N-5 North Zone Abbas Ahsan.

DIG NHMWP N-5 North Zone Abbas Ahsan, in a statement, said highway and motorway police N-5 North has launched a drive for availability of fire extinguishers and first aid boxes in public service vehicles for the safety of passengers and road users.

He said N-5 North Zone which extended from Peshawar to Kala Shah Kaku, including IMDC Murree Express Way and PSVs from all major cities of the country uses this zone. Keeping in view the importance of fire extinguishers and first aid boxes in case of emergency along with all the first aid related items, briefings will be given to the owners and drivers of PSVs to make available such safety instruments with their vehicles.

He said the drive would be extended for a period of one month. The prime objective of this road safety drive is to ensure timely and prompt response by the drivers in case of fire and accident/incident before the arrival of emergency services.

The DIG said that this drive would also inculcate the sense of safety among the passengers and road users while travelling on national highways. Abbas Ahsan said that well-trained and special briefing officers have been deputed on all toll plazas of N-5 North Zone for briefing and training of the drivers regarding proper use of such safety instruments to avoid and minimise danger of any untoward situation.

The DIG said that Mobile Education Units (MEUs) of N-5 North Zone would visit the PSVs terminals for briefing and training of the drivers regarding proper use of such safety items and such safety drives will be launched in the near future to get control over incidents and to minimise the losses in case of accident, incident and fire.