Islamabad - Utility Stores Corporation has reduced prices of over 450 items by up to 10 per cent at all its outlets across the country to facilitate specially the vulnerable segment of the society.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, the decision to reduce the prices was part of second phase of Ramazan Relief Package 2017 which would be implemented with immediate effect.

According to details the price of Tapal Family Mixture 950 grams was slashed from Rs700 to Rs670, Dalda Banaspati 5Kg tin from Rs895 to Rs875, Tullo 5Kg tin from Rs788 to Rs773, Nestle Milk pack of 250ml from Rs30 to Rs29, Nedo 910gm from Rs722 to Rs710 whereas the price of Nestle Juices one liter was also reduced from Rs152 to Rs145. Additionally, the prices of other items have also been reduced by up to 10 per cent. Spokesman of the Corporation Wajid Ali Khan Swati said that new prices have been implemented with immediate effect. He said this relaxation will continue till the end of Ramazan. He said that earlier, during the first phase, prices of 700 items were also brought down.