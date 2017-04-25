Rawalpindi - The Career Counseling Centre (CCC) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Punjab Higher Education Commission and PakW2E2- Pakistan Wireless Women Entrepreneurship & Empowerment Monday organised a session on “Addressing gender and digital divide through Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) for aspiring students”.

The project funded by US State Department and World learning talks beyond the gender and digital divide. This programme will help them address the socio-cultural barriers currently impeding the entrepreneurial development in Pakistan and give them an opportunity to expand their business.

Durre Mahmood, project head PAKW2E2 while addressing the students said ‘PAKW2E2’ is going to be a sustainable project move cashing down number of responsibilities successfully. It will generate ripple impacts in five devious and neglected regions of Pakistan and women universities in Pakistan.

“We are empowering the women entrepreneurs through our ICT capacity enhancement programmes which will upgrade your business skills with the most powerful tool of information, communications and technologies”, she said. The trainers also run basic computing and project management modules for the students. At the end, Prof.

Humayun Iqbal, Manager CCC presented the university souvenir to Durre Mahmood.