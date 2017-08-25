rawalpindi - Two officials of Adiala Jail were suspended on the charges of selling packed milk in the open market that was supposed to be supplied to the jail inmates, sources informed The Nation on Thursday.

The two officials were suspended by the Inspector General of Punjab Prisons, Mian Farooq Nazir on the complaint of Sadaf Naqvi, a female Manager of Fauji Foods Industries, the company which is supplying milk to the prisons in Punjab, they said. In her complaint, the manager told the IG that the product being supplied to Adiala Jail on subsidized rates is also available in some grocery stores on Adiala Road, they said.

The manager demanded an inquiry into the matter, sources said.

Taking action, the IG suspended Adiala Jail Store Keeper Kamran along with his helper and ordered DIG Prisons Rawalpindi Region, Shahid Salim Baig, to hold an inquiry.

DIG inspected the store and recorded statements of jail officials including the superintendent. Later on, the DIG also inspected the grocery stores on Adiala Road and prepared an inquiry report in this regard, sources added. However, DIG Shahid Salim Baig, when contacted, said that he has completed the inquiry into the matter. He said that the stock of milk in jail was as much as supplied by the company and there was nothing missing from it. He said that he has forwarded the report to the IG for further proceedings. He said the inquiry was conducted on merit and without any discrimination.