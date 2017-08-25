islamabad - The Australian Education Expos was organized by AEO Pakistan, on Thursday to provide opportunities to Pakistani students seeking admission in Australian universities.

AEO Pakistan; Global & Australian Education Specialists and IELTS Test Centre, has been conducting Australian Education Expos since 2002, opening prospects for Pakistani students willing to study abroad.

Over the years, thousands of students have benefitted from AEO expos held twice a year across major cities of Pakistan. This August, once again AEO Pakistan is conducting its 32nd Australian Education Roadshow across seven major cities of Pakistan.

After a great response in Lahore, the second exhibition of the series was held today in Islamabad at Hotel. Hundreds of students along with their parents attended the event.

AEO Expo was also organized in Sialkot. The next sessions of the series are scheduled for Multan 26th August Ramada Hotel, Karachi 27th August Movenpick Hotel, Faisalabad 27th August Hotel One and Peshawar 27th August 2017 PC Hotel.

Representatives of more than 16 top ranked International Universities are participating in the event offering a chance for Pakistani students to gain expert advice and counselling for their future study endeavours.

Students expressed their gratitude for AEO Pakistan for giving them a platform to interact with official representatives of top ranked international universities and to explore the options of enrolling in a degree of their choice.

Australia is a top student destination; providing quality education, a multicultural community, and beautiful campus buildings.