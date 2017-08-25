Illegal vehicle stands removed from Taxila

WAH CANTT: On the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi division, Tallat Mehmood Gondal, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) along with city traffic police, national highway and motorway police, and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) have launched a crackdown against illegal vehicle stands and unregistered rickshaws in Taxila Chowk. The crackdown also involves taking action against individuals collecting the hefty fee at these illegal stands. The aim of the drive is to redress the problems faced by the commuters and pedestrians. Tehsil Municipal Officer Qammar Zeeshan said that during the crackdown, tickets were issued to as many as 38 vehicles while 17 different vehicles were impounded.– STAFF REPORTER

PIPS organises seminar on importance of democracy

Islamabad: Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), in collaboration with Inter University Consortium for the Promotion of Social Sciences, organised a seminar on the role of Parliament and PIPS in strengthening the democratic tradition in the country.

Held at PIPS main campus in Islamabad on August 23, 2017, the seminar was attended by a group of 15 students and faculty members from the Department of International Relations, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences.

Fakiha Mahmood, Research Officer PIPS, welcomed the participants and invited a participant for the recitation of the Holy Quran. Executive Director PIPS, Zafarullah Khan, in his introductory remarks, highlighted the importance of Parliament and politics in the process of state-building particularly for the youth.

Muhammad Rashid Mafzool Zaka, Director Research & IT PIPS, gave a comprehensive presentation on the role of PIPS in strengthening the democracy and rule of law in the country.– STAFF REPORTER

AIOU to hold expo on career-building

Islamabad:The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold national-level ‘Projects, Start-ups and Career’ Expo to provide a platform to graduate students to showcase their research-based projects, and avail entrepreneurship opportunities for future career-building, official said on Thursday.

The expo is being organized in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other relevant institutions.

The event will help the students find jobs or start their own business.– STAFF REPORTER

While presiding over the event-review meeting held here, Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui said the AIOU will act as a bridge between the students and the industrial sector for socio-economic development through innovative ideas.

An office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) has already been set up at the University for providing linkage between the researchers and the industries.

About the concept and broader goals of the proposed expo, he said the University wanted to assist graduate students to start their own business on the basis of research work and innovation.