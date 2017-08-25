islamabad - Islamabad police on Thursday finalised an elaborate security plan for the religious gatherings at mosques, Imambargahs and Eidgahs of the federal capital on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

As many as 2500 police and Rangers personnel would be deployed in the city to maintain law and order situation. The SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani chaired a meeting to finalise the security plan for the Eid days. The meeting was attended by SPs of all zones, SP Investigations, SDPOs and SHOs of all police stations in the federal capital. According to the plan, the vacations of all police officers and personnel have been canceled. It was also decided in the meeting that no one would be allowed to sell sacrificial animals at the places other than the central cattle market in the federal capital.

The SSP directed to ensure the security of cattle markets and said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. SSP Islamabad has directed all officers to remain active as Eid-ul-Azha was approaching fast and also take measures to avoid the incidents of street crimes at shopping markets and other crowded areas of the city.

The patrolling of the police and Rangers would be increased particularly in the areas where most people left their homes to celebrate Eid in their native towns. The concerned area SPs would be responsible if any incident occurred anywhere in the capital, the SSP maintained.

He directed the SPs to hold meetings with officers of other zones and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) for smooth traffic flow on city roads and ensure security at markets. It was decided in the meeting that vehicles couldn’t be parked near the religious gatherings of Eid. Entry points would be made by cordoning off the open area to keep an eye on the suspects.

The police officer would coordinate with CDA officials so that the remains of the slaughtered animals couldn’t be thrown at roadsides and streets.

Likewise, special deployment would also be ensured at recreational places and markets including Shakarparian, Damn-e-Koh, Pakistan Monument, Lake View Park and Centaurs Mall to protect the lives and property of the citizens.