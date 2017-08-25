rawalpindi - A large number of students and parents on Thursday continued the protest against the alleged leak of MCAT examination paper on social media. A massive traffic jam was observed on Murree Road during the protest.

According to details, students had started the protest at Liaquat Bagh the other day and blocked the road for traffic for more than two hours.

The protestors urged the University of Health Sciences to announce the result of MCAT and end the baseless propaganda of the mafia, which they created after their failure to access the examination system of University of Health Sciences.

Talking to media men, the protestors said that the issue of the paper leak was baseless and face-saving tactics by the academy mafia who promised their students 100 per cent results in the MCAT examination but failed to prepare them due to their own incompetence.

They said the academy mafia was trying to spread rumors on social media to defame a medical university.

The fact behind this episode was that some mischievous elements after the entrance test retyped few questions of Physics section and posted them on a social media page.

The admin of the account gave an impression that paper was leaked before the test which is absolutely wrong. The objective was to create unrest among the candidates, they said. Sources said that Vice-Chancellor University of Health Sciences, Prof Dr Juanid Sarfraz has already written a letter to FIA Cyber Crime wing to investigate the matter. The university has a fair and transparent examination system and would not compromise on its principles of justice, merit, equity, and transparency, they said.