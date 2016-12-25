Rawalpindi - The District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Shakeel Ahmed paid a visit to Adiala Jail and inspected the condition of barracks and other departments of jail here on Saturday.

The judge also ordered to release 29 inmates jailed in minor crimes on personal surety bonds.

According to details, the senior most judge of district Rawalpindi Shakeel Ahmed visited the central jail at Adiala to inspect the condition of the jail and get first hand information about the inmates.

During his visit, he interacted with the jail inmates and get information about the problems being faced in the jail.

He directed jail administration to ensure cleanliness in jail besides providing hygienic food to the prisoners.

The judge also inspected the details of the inmates mentally retorted and directed the jail administration to provide details of their cases and treatment being provided by the jail administration to such inmates.

He said that such inmates could apply relief on medical ground and those who cannot afford the expenses of the lawyers; the government should provide them the facility of standing council to pursue their cases in respective courts.

Shakeel Ahmed also directed to send the applications of transfer of cases from one court to another to session court of few inmates involved in drug and human trafficking cases under Control of Narcotics Substance Act (CNSA) and 9-B from Tehsil Murree.

On the occasion, Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal and other staffers were also present.