Rawalpindi - Police have arrested four members of a gang involved in robbing bridal dresses from seven shops at Rajpoot Plaza in Sadiqabad.

A case has been registered against the accused while the stolen bridal dresses worth Rs 10 million, gas cutter and a vehicle was also recovered from the robbers, said SP Rawal Division Malik Muhammad Iqbal at a press briefing held here on Saturday.

He was flanked by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad Yasir Rabbani and other officials.

Addressing the press conference, SP Rawal said the gang of four robbers entered in Rajpoot Plaza last night and had broken the locks of some seven shops with help of gas cutter.

The robbers collected bridal dresses and escaped in a mini truck, he said.

He added that a special police team was constituted under the surveillance of SHO PS Sadiqabad Yasir Rabbani which started searching the robbers.

He said police have traced the robbers through vehicle’s registration number and arrested them from Gondal Village of Taxila during a raid and shifted them to police station for further investigation.

He said the mini-truck used in the crime was also recovered.

The arrested robbers have been identified as Javed Iqbal and Niaz Ali (two real brothers), Hameed Hussain and Wasim Ali.

Replying a question, SP said that the robbers used to sale out the stolen bridal dresses at throw away prices in the markets.

A case was registered against the robbers while further investigation was underway, he added.

SHO Yasir Rabbani said that the accused would be produced before court today (Sunday) for obtaining their physical remand.