Islamabad-Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui on Saturday said that principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are beacon of light for the nation and youth should follow the teachings of great Quaid.

He said while addressing the participants during an event in a connection with Quid Day celebration here at Lok Virsa. He said Quid-i-Azam is our national hero and seasoned politician of the world, he added that the personality of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will always be remembered in golden words.

Quaid-i Azam taught us through his conduct and teachings that all the problems can be overcome with strong determination and consistency, he added.

He urged the youth to follow the ideals and principles of founding father Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve the goals of progress and prosperity of the country. Irfan Siddiqui said local and regional languages should be included in national curriculum to promote harmony among the provinces.

He appreciated the performance of students and said that these children had given a lesson of harmony, love and unity in their performance.