Rawalpindi - The senior station assistants and police station assistants deputed to facilitate the complainants have been facing huge difficulties due to non-payment of salaries, sources informed The Nation on Friday.

As many as 33 SSAs and PSAs, both males and females having degrees in information technology (IT) and computer sciences, are performing duties on front desks in 30 police stations in the district without salary since September 25, 2016, source added.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera has made the front desks operational in various districts of the province to facilitate the visitors and complainants.

At these front desks, young officers treat the complainants in a very good manner. According to sources, the Punjab government and police department have not released salaries of 33 SSAs and PSAs for last six months owing to which they and their families are facing financial problems.

They said the SSAs and PSAs have brought the matter into notice of senior police officers including City Police Officer (CPO), Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi and Regional Police Officer (RPO), Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja but all in vein.

Sources claimed that many SSAs and PSAs have been making mind to resign from service as they are not being paid for their work.

A police station assistant, while talking to The Nation on condition of anonymity, said he has been performing duty on front desk without salary for last six months.

“I have my family to feed. My parents spent money on my education to make me able to support them financially but here the circumstances are very awkward,” he said.

Another senior station assistant also expressed his deep concern over the apathy of senior police officers for not lifting the issue of non-payment of salaries with higher authorities.

He said that he daily enter the data of 100 to 150 tenants and landlords in computer under National Action Plan (NAP).

“We are helping the law enforcement agencies in implementing the writ of government but in return we are facing financial crises,” he said. The victim SSAs and PSAs demanded the Chief Minister of Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif and IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera to pay their salaries so that they could support their families financially.

CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, however, when contacted, said that old ones are getting salaries regularly. He said the new recruits would get salaries from March 2017.

“They were not being paid salaries because of issue of sanctions and appointment orders,” CPO added.