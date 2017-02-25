Islamabad - Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved renaming 7th Avenue as Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi Avenue.

The subject approval was accorded in 2nd CDA Board meeting for year 2017. The meeting was held at CDA Headquarters. The summary for subject approval was placed by Planning and Development Wing of CDA. The 7th Avenue will get its new name as Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi Avenue after approval by the federal cabinet.

Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi’s original name was Ahmad Shah Awan. He was born in village Anga, District Khushab on 20th November 1916. The famous literary figure died on 10th July, 2006. Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi was an Urdu-English language poet, journalist, literary critic, dramatist and short story author. He wrote around 50 books on topics such as poetry, fiction, criticism, journalism and art and was a major figure in contemporary Urdu literature.

He received awards as Pride of Performance in 1968 and Sitara e Imtiaz in 1980 for his literary works. Renaming 7th Avenue as Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi Road is a tribute to his literary work and a bid to keep his name alive among present and coming generations, CDA officials said on Friday.

CDA plans to name more roads in Islamabad after more eminent personalities particularly martyrs in war on terror. Work is in progress to locate a road to be named after Safwat Ghayyur Shaheed. Additional Inspector General of Police Safwat Ghayur (14 July 1959–4 August 2010) was a senior two-star police officer serving as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commandant of the Frontier Constabulary.

He was a respected police officer, and a leader in the country’s fight against terrorism. He was killed in a suicide attack by the Taliban. A road will be named after DIG Captain (Retd) Ahmed Mobin Shaheed martyred in recent Lahore terrorist attack, said the CDA officials.