Islamabad - Taking notice of women trafficking in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has sought report from Inspector General of Police, Islamabad and Punjab.

The chief justice has taken notice on the story published in a section of media under caption ‘women trafficking in twin cities go on unchecked’. According to it, a 40-year-old woman, hailing from Rawalpindi, was sold to different hands and reached Afghanistan.

Her abductors demanded Rs 300,000 to return the lady while police admitted that it couldn’t do anything in this matter.

The story further revealed that innumerable women from Pakistan were sold to Afghanistan by an organised gang (more than 150 members), through fake marriage deeds. There were also many cases where women were used for sex slavery.

The story divulged that FIR of the abducted woman was registered on January 1, 2017 with Airport Police Station Rawalpindi, but in vain as police were using conventional delaying tactics.

The husband of the abducted woman received a phone call of an agent from Afghanistan who demanded Rs 300,000 to release her wife otherwise he would sell her to someone else. Her husband being a daily wager could not manage such a huge amount to bring his wife back.

The media report further revealed that the agent paid Rs50,000 to her husband and she was told that she would be brought back to Pakistan in 15 days. But when she told the reality to the Afghan handlers that she was married and have kids, the Afghan agent held her as captive and now he was demanding Rs 300,000 from Pakistani agents to cover his losses.

It also stated that Khanna Pull, Fauji Colony, Chuhur, Koh-e-Noor Mills area are the hub of this gang. There are more than 150 members of this gang who apparently work under the guise of matchmakers. They use to track poor families having grown-up girls, bring some matches and offer a handsome amount of money to them.

Once the parents agree they sell them either in Afghanistan or to anyone in the country. Moreover, the gang has sold many Pakistani girls in Afghanistan or Afghan girls in Pakistan, to the old villagers through fake nikkah solemnized by a nikkah registrar, usually the prayer leader of a big mosque in the same vicinity on a commission of Rs5000 per nikkah.

An aged Pakistan national lady, residing in Swabi leads the gang activities in Afghanistan. She takes the girls with her to Jalalabad and sells them to Afghan agents. The gang keeps on changing their houses to avoid tracing by their previous preys.

