Islamabad - Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad, Sajid Kiani on Friday cancelled the leaves of all employees of Islamabad police with the purpose to keep security on high alert and ensure effective measures for the purpose.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting following the directions of IGP Islamabad to review the security arrangements in the city.

The meeting presided over by the SSP was also attended among others by SP (Investigation) Muhammad Ilyas, SP (Saddar) Zeeshan Haider, SP (Industrial Area) Ahsan Iqbal, Admin Office Iqbal Nasir, all SDPOs, DSPs , SHOs and staff from CID.

The SSP said that National Action Plan should be followed in true letter and spirit and high alert security is to be ensured at important installations, shrines and educational institutions. He said that search operation should be extended in the rural belts of Islamabad and high vigilance to be maintained at bus stations, public places and parks. The SSP directed to install security cameras at maximum locations and keep their record safe.

He said that checking of hotels, guest houses and inns should be ensured and complete bio-data to be obtained of those staying there. Kiani said that three halting points have been created at Kashmir Highway to ensure effective checking and asked for high vigilance at police pickets including exit and entry points. SSP also asked to conduct security audit of shrines including Bari Imam, Sain Boota, Golra and maintain fool proof security there.

He also asked to activate security as well as vigilance committees and to enhance the liaison between police and public. Kiani also directed for crackdown against proclaimed offenders. He also ordered crackdown against those facilitating criminals and terrorists.