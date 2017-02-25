Rawalpindi - A ceremony was organised in connection with 100th birth anniversary of eminent Urdu writer and civil servant Qudrat Ullah Shahab at Fatima Jinnah Women University, varsity spokesperson informed on Friday.

Haseeb Ather, Secretary of Federal Education and Professional Training, and Iftikhar Arif, Director General of Pakistan Academy of Letters and the National Language Authority, were the guest of honour. Shahid Malik, Dr Najeeba Arif, Dr Saqib Shahab, Uxi Mufti and Shahid Malikand other eminent personalities related to Urdu literature also attended the ceremony.

Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir, Vice Chancellor FJWU, welcomed all the guests and participants.

In her welcome address she said that it is an honour for FJWU that 100th birth anniversary of famous writer and bureaucrat Qudrat Ullah Shahab was organised here. She further said that Qudrat Ullah Shahab was a wonderful man and always ready to accept challenges. “He was a role model for all of us. He has left a deep imprint on Pakistani society. His personality reflected mysticism, which he got as a golden gift during his life, through his out-of-world personality,” she said.

She said that he brought about his abilities in different genres of Urdu literature like fiction, translation, letter writing, biography, debate and abstract.

Haseeb Ather said, “I am deeply touched and inspired by Qudrat Ullah Shahab’s personality and his life.”

He said that he was a great human being and proves to be one of the greatest authors of Pakistan. He also thanked Vice chancellor Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir for inviting him on this occasion.

Iftikhar Aarif said in his address that the nation is proud of such writers who have spent their lives promoting positive and constructive attitude among people. Shahab tried to introduce a new trend of fiction with old revolutionary writing style, he said. He said the event would help to promote visionary thoughts of the great writer Qudrat Ullah Shahab.

At the end, Aqlima Naz, Head of Department of Urdu, gave the vote of thanks to all the guests and participants of the event.