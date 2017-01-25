islamabad - Capital Development Authority (CDA) has transferred 19 officials to Arts and Crafts Village.

These officials have been transferred from different formations of the authority to Arts and Crafts Village. CDA is following policy of reviving Arts and Crafts Village as hub of literary and cultural activities in Islamabad, said the CDA officials here on Tuesday.

Member Administration Capital Development Authority Muhammad Yasir Peerzada has said that incumbent CDA administration is inclined to infuse new spirit into cultural, artistic and literary activities in Islamabad. Arts and Crafts Village is the appropriate and perfectly fit venue for such ventures.

The transferred employees include Abdul Malik, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Hafiz Taimoor Azam, Raja Tariq Mehmood, Asad Mehmood, Hafiz Arif Mir, Muhmmad Tahveel, Qasim Ali Abbasi, Nayyar Abbas, Muhmmad Irshad, Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Irshad, Muhmmad Ibrahim, Muhammad Shoukat.

, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Imran Rasheed, Muhammd Yasin, Tariq Hussain, Farooq Shah, Shoban and Haji Naveed. CDA had, on January 18, 2017 placed services of 15 officials on disposal of Arts and Craft Village. The recent transfer of 19 more people in Arts and Craft Village is reflection of seriousness of CDA administration to uplift Art and Craft Village Islamabad.