islamabad - Chief Officer, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has issued show-cause notice to two of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officers for inefficiency while their appeal against the findings of the inquiry report is pending with the CDA Chairman, The Nation has learnt.

The ‘authorized officer’, while issuing the show-cause notice, also seemed to have ignored Chapter 8 of the CDA Employees Service Regulation, 1992, which says that ‘member concerned’ is the authorized officer while Chairman is the Authority for employees in Basic Pay Scale 18 and 19 when it comes to discipline of the employees.

Asad Mehboob Kiani served show-cause notice to the two officers; Ammad-ud-Din Muhammad, Deputy Director (BPS-18) and Muhammad Akram, Deputy Director (BPS-18) in his capacity as Chief Officer, MCI which has nothing to do with the CDA affairs.

According to the regulations, only Member concerned is authorized to issue show-cause notice to the officers. CADD is the reporting ministry in case of CDA while as far as MCI is concerned, the reporting ministry is Ministry of Interior, said the sources in the CDA.

The inquiry committee had recommended minor penalty against the two officers while the show-cause notice states about major penalty against them, reveal the documents available with The Nation.

According to the details of the case, three years back, seven CDA officers were held responsible for alleged irregularities in payment on account of procurement of dog feed for Urban Search and Rescue Team (USAR).

Back in 2014, an inquiry committee comprising Zia-ur-Rehman Toor, Deputy Director General (Finance) and Faheem Badshah, Deputy Director (Security), CDA exonerated all the seven accused from the charges levelled against them. “Had they stopped the supply of dog feed or it would have been halted due to any circumstances, the dogs would have been died and image of the CDA would have been tarnished besides payment of cost of the dogs”, concluded the inquiry report as it held “no overpayment/loss to the Authority has been established from the record.”

The seven accused included Col Ali Kazim Syed (Retd), Commander USAR; Muhammad Akram, Deputy Director/Commander USAR; Ammer Shehzad, Deputy Director, E&DM; Abid Umar, Divisional Audit Officer (DAO); Asif Butt, DAO; Ashiq Hussain, DAO and Ammad ud Din Muhammad, Deputy Director. All the accused were facing almost same kind of charges ranging from negligence, inefficiency to failing in performing the duties assigned to them. Interestingly, in 2014, the authority has had to make further payment of Rs 14, 85,000 to the contractor, which was claimed by the petitioner before Islamabad High Court and what to talk of extra/fake payment to the contractor.

In beginning 2016, a fresh inquiry was ordered regarding procurement of dogs feed for Urban Search and Rescue Team (USAR) of E&DM directorate. The committee comprised Najeeb-ur-Rehman, DG Services (CDA) and Abdul Mannan Khan, Deputy Director (OWO), CDA. This committee found Ammad-ud-Din Muhammad, Muhammad Akram and Col. ® Ali Kazim Syed on fault for inefficiency and not discharging their duties as per conduct of business rules and recommended that Ammad ud Din Muhammad and Muhammad Akram may be awarded the ‘minor penalty’ as deemed appropriate by the authorized officer/authority and the contract of Ali Kazim Syed may immediately be terminated. After the first inquiry committee exonerated all the accused, it is best to the knowledge of the CDA high ups what prompted fresh inquiry into the matter. However, in the light of the fresh inquiry, Chief Officer, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Asad Mehboob Kiani on January 12, 2017 issued show-cause notices to Ammad- ud Din and Muhammad Akram, stating the charges/allegations in the inquiry conducted by Najeeb-ur-Rehman stand proved. “Now, therefore, you Ammad-ud-Din, Deputy Director E&DM, directorate, MCI are called upon to show cause in writing within 7 days of the date of receipt of this notice as to why the penalties including the major penalty of “Reduction to a lower post” along with a minor penalty i.e. “Recovery from pay on the part of pecuniary loss to the authority amounting to Rs 756,767” as provided in CDA employees Service Regulation, 1992 may not be imposed upon you”, read a show-cause notice.

More interestingly, the inquiry committee never recommended of the major penalty to be imposed on the accused. It is to mention here that appeal against the fresh inquiry is pending in the office of the chairman CDA vide diary no 12051, dated July 14, 2015, which was either meant to be accepted or regretted by the competent authority on formal submission from the concerned formation.

The decision of IHC also seemed to be overlooked by the concerned officer as the court had directed the authority to make another payment of Rs 1.485 m to the contractor. It is to mention here that all the accused were exonerated in the first inquiry; the second inquiry recommended minor penalty against the two officers while five officers from accounts and audit departments were exonerate

When contacted, Chief Officer MCI, Asad Mehboob Kiani said that he has never issued such a show-cause notice to any of the officers. “I don’t recall any such decision. Furthermore, I would never turn a minor penalty into a major one in any case,” he added.