islamabad - Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has arrested ex-messenger of interior ministry for his alleged involvement in minting money from people by issuing fake job appointment letters to them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following directions from Minister for Interior Ch Nisar Ali Khan, a special team was constituted by SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani to ensure arrest of fraudster issuing fake appointment letters against various jobs after impersonating as Director Crisis Management Cell.

This team nabbed Abid, son of Muhammad Abdullah, presently residing at house no 61-A, street no 126, sector G-7/3, Islamabad. During the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that he was dismissed from the post of messenger in Interior Ministry in January, 2015 and he used to issue fake appointment letters against various jobs after minting money from the simpletons.

He told that he established his office at Chatta Bakhtawar and impersonated Director Crisis Management Cell, compiled various service books by issuing fake job letters to them and pretended to give salary to the employees after approval from AGPR.

The police also recovered seven fake service books, security cards, fake service cards, appointment letters, fake show cause notices, copies of posting/transfer orders and fake stamps of various officers. Shehzad Town police has obtained his four-day physical remand from the concerned court after registration of a case and further investigation is underway. Several people have approached Islamabad police who were cheated by him, said the spokesman.