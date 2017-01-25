ISLAMABAD: Owing to absence of crossing bridges, protective grill around metro bus track has been broken by locals, for purpose of road crossings.

The fence was installed at cost of Rs220 million to keep people off the Metro track. Authorities concerned have still not taken any notice despite available of CCTV footages.

When contacted by media, Metro Bus Authority Chairman Hanif Abbassi refused to give his view on matter. In Islamabad, the 23km Metro bus service was launched on 4 June 2015.

The Islamabad Metro cost Rs 45 billion. Through 24 stations, nearly 135,000 passengers travel on Islamabad Metro BRT buses everyday.