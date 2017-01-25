Islamabad-Lok Virsa invited the famous cartoonist along with his team to inaugurate a public mural featuring cultural diversity of all region of the country, on Tuesday.

A media briefing was held to discuss the wall painting of renowned cartoonist Sabir Nazar with his six students.

On this occasion, Executive Director (ED) Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed said that Lok Virsa welcomes and appreciates diversity and promotes the diverse culture of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Sabir Nazar talking to media said that the mural is not only for an art display but to depict the rich culture and tradition of Pakistan.

“Lok Virsa, the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, is constantly making an effort to build our youth’s self-image as a South Asian and change the image of Pakistan internationally,” he added. He also said that Lok Virsa provides a vital platform for a wide variety of cultural organizations and ethnic communities to organize themselves; with a space for artists and artisans, to become a part of Lok Virsa’s larger family.

“Public art not only provides a platform for artists to express themselves but also ensures a stronger bond between the masses and organizations,” he said. Lok Virsa’s current strategy commits it to plant the seeds of the new generation who could be more pluralistic and democratic in their thinking and gradually move away from militant ideology.

It not only provides a space for cultural representatives of various provinces in one central space but it also ensures a strong bond and a sense of solidarity within them, said Nazar.

Lok Virsa has also organized language Summer Camps to help them get acquainted with different languages.

The organization arranged a National Language Festival last year to help the younger generation learn songs and stories in regional languages, spread the message of pluralism of Pakistan and understand the importance of our tangible heritage.