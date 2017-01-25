islamabad - A local court Tuesday remanded an accused, impersonating as an advisor to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, into two-day physical custody of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Officials of cyber-crime cell of FIA produced the accused Syed Athar Naeem Abbas before the court of senior civil judge Abdul Ghafoor and submitted an application seeking physical remand of the impersonator.

They requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused as the agency needed him for further investigations in this matter.

The court accepted application of FIA officials and remanded the accused into the physical custody of the agency for two days directing them to produce him before the court on the next hearing.

The FIA cyber-crime cell had arrested the accused levelling the charges that he was involved in harassing the higher government officials by impersonating himself as advisor of Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The accused was used to make phone calls to joint secretary, admin of Federal Ministry of Commerce and Managing Director (MD) Utility Stores Corporation for his vested interests.

After receiving complaints from various quarters, assistant registrar of Supreme Court of Pakistan had lodged a complaint with FIA and got registered a case against the accused.