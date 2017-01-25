Islamabad : State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif lawyer has proved that Panama case is not linked to prime minister.

While talking to the media in Islamabad here on Wednesday she said that Maryam Nawaz has also disowned the London flats.

She said Imran Khan is scoring political points on media by filing fake documents in the court. Imran Khan is afraid of Maryam Nawaz, She added. Imran Khan should prepare for 2018 general elections where Maryam Nawaz has to defeat him, she remarked.

She said earlier Prime Minister has inaugurated Multan Metro Bus and given indication of New Pakistan to Imran Khan because his fake politics will end in 2018.

Responding to a question, she said that Imran is expert in taking U-turn and has taken u-turn over matter of making apology in election commission. Because he has now said that not he but his counsel has tendered apology in Election commission, she added.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) allegation that Maryam Nawaz is dependent of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been disproved by Maryam's lawyer in the Supreme Court.

Talking to newsmen outside the Supreme Court premises in Islamabad, she said earlier counsel of the Prime Minister proved that Nawaz Sharif has nothing to do with Panama Papers and he has no association with any business or property as is being alleged by Imran Khan.

She said PTI is doing only politics on Panama Papers and could not prove any allegation in the apex court.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Danyal Aziz said Imran Khan should look into the report that gifts were exchanged among family members of Jehangir Tareen.

He said Imran's own name is included in the list of those owning offshore companies.

PML-N leader Maiza Hameed said PTI is afraid of Maryam Nawaz, who is an emerging leader.

She said Imran Khan has failed to provide money trail of the party funds before the Election Commission of Pakistan.