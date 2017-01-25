Rawalpindi-A large numbers of businessmen and shopkeepers have approached newly elected Mayor Sardar Nasim Khan on Tuesday to lodge complaint against encroachers who have occupied city markets on the alleged nod of staffers of Rawal Town Municipal Administration.

The traders and shopkeepers belonged to Bara Market in Raja Bazaar.

According to sources, more than 200 traders and shopkeepers of Bara Market submitted a written application with the mayor alleging that RTMA staff had been obtaining illegal gratification from the encroachers and taking no action against them.

The said in the complaint that road in Bara Market was 80 feet wide and about 300 feet long with shops on both of its sides.

“The road remains blocked due to permanent encroachments. The congestion makes it impossible for pedestrians to reach the roadside shops,” they said. The encroachers also perturbed women visiting the market where mostly clothes, shoes, and cosmetics related to women area sold.

Khan Muhammad, a complainant, while talking to The Nation, said that they had also filed complaints with the Regional Police Officer, City Police Officer and Commissioner earlier and now they were knocking door of the mayor.

He said that they had already filed a complaint with Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) against TMA officials allegedly involved in getting illegal gratifications from the encroachers. The Mayor Sardar Nasim was not available for his comments.

Meanwhile, a division bench of Lahore High Court Monday last suspended the decision directing ACE director and FIA director to collect information about assets of deputy commissioner, executive officers of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonments, and their subordinates down the line to inspectors responsible for removing encroachments. Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh and Justice Khalid Malik of the LHC’s Rawalpindi bench suspended January 10 decision of Justice Ibad ur Rehman Lodhi passed in a contempt of court petition. The deputy commissioner and executive officers of cantonment boards through their lawyers filed two identical intra-court appeals on Monday that the bench took up the ICAs on the same day. They had maintained before the division bench that the single bench could not order for inquiry into their assets in the contempt of court petition. The bench after their arguments suspended the decision of Justice Ibad ur Rehman Lodhi.

Justice Ibad ur Rehman Lodhi issued the order for inquiry into assets of municipals officers after they failed to implement court’s orders regarding removal of encroachments in the city and cantonment areas. The division bench of the LHC will take up the ICAs again on February 9.