islamabad - Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday initiated a training program for Afghan health professionals aimed to help the neighbouring country in rehabilitation of its health sector.

The inauguration ceremony in this regard was held at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) auditorium under the banner ‘Fostering Brotherhood through Human Resource’.

Under the program around 68 health professionals including nurses and paramedic staff will be trained for three months in different departments and will return back to their home country to serve in the three hospitals being built by Pakistan government in different cities of Afghanistan.

The program has been launched with the collaboration of Ministry of National Health and Services (MNS) to help Afghanistan in building the infrastructure of health department.

In the welcoming address Vice Chancellor (VC) SZABMU Prof Dr Javed Akram said that it is the beginning of the relationship with Afghanistan in health department and more steps would be taken to facilitate the medical professionals from neighbouring country.

“In first batch only male medical professionals have arrived Pakistan and we expect females also in second batch training,” he said.

VC said Pakistan and Afghanistan share common cultural and religious values while this effort will result in positive outcome for health services in Afghanistan.

Chief guest of the ceremony, Secretary Health Ayub Sheikh said that Pakistan is establishing three hospitals in Kabul, Jalalabad and Nangarhar where people of Afghanistan will get benefit from the facilities.

“It is the matter of great satisfaction that the training program has been launched with the coordination of MNS, Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) and SZABMU,” he said.

Secretary health said that PIMS will arrange all a facilities for the professionals reached here.

“There is always a room of improvement however, Pakistan government will fully support and facilitate the Afghan students in providing health training which will bring improvement in the infrastructure in their country,” he said.

Administrator PIMS, Dr Altaf Hussain in a conversation with The Nation said that 90 per cent of constructions work in hospitals in Afghanistan is completed while, equipment is being purchased now.

He said total 115 medical professionals from Afghanistan will be trained in Pakistan where they will be given proper medical training and services.

“PIMS will train 88 persons while, rest of 27 will get training in Hayatabad Medical complex Peshawar,” he said.

PIMS administrator stated that these medical professionals will be given training in the department of nephrology, urology, radiology, neurology and pathology.

“In 68 Afghan nationals arrived 18 are doctors while rest of all is nurses (male) and paramedics which would be trained for three months in PIMS,” he said.

Later a one year master trainers program will be also launched which will provide training to medical professionals in Afghanistan, said Dr Altaf.

“Five doctors, nurses and paramedics from each category will be selected on their performance for mater training program,” he said.

He also stated that these medical professionals will be given training in three steps which will include theory learning, observation of work and finally the work under the supervision of medical trainer.

“Special syllabus has been prepared to teach Afghan students to raise the standard of their study,” said Dr Altaf.

He stated that the accommodation arrangements of the students have been made in the hostel and further the facilities will be improved.

Talking to The Nation, Aminullah, an Afghan medical student from Jalalabad said that he is excited on coming to Pakistan to get medical training on good standards.

“I would like to serve my people back in the country after getting training here,” he said.

Meanwhile, no Afghan national representative was present in the ceremony.