Islamabad-World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday acknowledged Pakistan’s effort being carried in health sector appreciating the vision of providing equitable services with focus of primary and preventive health care.

Top delegates at the WEF recognized the measures in universal health coverage; child immunization and access to drugs for the poor were highlighted specifically and recognized at the prestigious forum.

Chief Executive Officer of Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization Dr Seth Berkeley paid tribute to Pakistan Health Minister Saira Afzal Tarar for establishing for the state-of-the-art online Vaccine Management System which won ISO certification.

“There was no parallel to this in the developing world,” he said.

The session on innovations made special mention of efforts by Pakistan to provide access to the poor to drug for treatment of Hepatitis-C. This includes provision of miracle drug Sovaldi at around Rs 32,000 and its generic at around 5,000 Rupees.

The Minister of National Health and Services (NHS) Saira Afzal Tarar last years was invited to the World Economic Forum specifically to speak on health sector innovations introduced by the country.

The minister had discussed the measures of providing free of cost access to health-care to those living below the poverty line under the one of the developing world’s largest health insurance program.

The program was presented as a model for the developing world by Saira Afzal Tarar speaking at a special session on innovations participated by top leaders from across the world.

The cashless free of cost health cover for treatment of major diseases for the 6th largest nation of the world, was seen by the delegates as the ultimate means to ensure equity in health-care services in the developing countries.