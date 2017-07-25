Rawalpindi - Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has arrested four persons involved in snatching cash, jewelry, mobile phones from people at gun point, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said following complaints of snatching valuables at gun point, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani directed SP (Investigation) to ensure arrest of the criminals.

He constituted a special team which succeeded to arrest four dacoits later identified as Umer Riaz, Nauman Khalid, Waqar and Asif.

They have confessed their involvement in several dacoity incidents in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad while police also recovered gold ornaments, cash and mobiles from them.

Meanwhile, SIU has arrested two bootleggers and recovered 50 wine bottles and 150 cans of beer from them. The police team raided at a flat in sector G-9/3 and arrested Ishaq Roman besides recovery of 33 wine bottles and 130 cans of beer from him. After preliminary investigation from the accused, the police arrested one of his other accomplices from Ibn-e-Sina Road and recovered 17 wine bottles from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.



our staff reporter