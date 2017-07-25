Rawalpindi - Two senior police officers, leading an inquiry into allegations of transferring a tampered car in name of former District Police Officer (DPO) Chakwal Syed Ali Mohsin, claimed that the police officer used forged documents for obtaining possession of a car from the court.

A report, a copy of which is also available with The Nation, was submitted by Additional IG and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and District Police Officer (DPO) Chakwal to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, recommending departmental action Syed

Ali Mohsinm, former DPO Chakwal and presently serving as SSP Special Protection Unit (SPU) South Punjab.

The report said that former DPO secured Superdari of the car from a court in the name of a private person by producing bogus documents with the help of his subordinates.

The personal driver of SSP brought the tempered car to residence of SSP in Lahore after his retirement from Chakwal.

Two separate cases were also registered against the SSP and his subordinates for committing heinous crime. Strict departmental action has been recommended against the SSP, sources mentioned.

Earlier, IG Punjab has sought explanation from SSP Syed Ali Mohsin through letter number 8736/DISC-I, Office of The Inspector General of Police, Punjab, dated: 11/8/2016 in the allegations. In response to the letter of IG, SSP Syed Ali Moshin submitted explanation to IG Punjab and AIG/Discipline via letter number 6571, dated 24/8/2016 while claiming the car was never taken away by him instead the vehicle was properly acquired through the court orders passed by Magistrate Ahmed Nawaz Khan by Tariq Mehmood and remained with the Superdar.

He said the allegations levelled against him in the FIR have no ground either legal or moral.

However, the RPO and DPO Chakwal have exposed the lie of the SSP Syed Ali Moshin by submitting a detailed report informing IG that SSP was fully involved in the crime and recommended departmental action against the accused, said sources.

According to sources, the two senior police officers of region, in response to a letter of IG Punjab, submitted their detailed reply, saying SI/SHO PS Taman Hamid Khan reported to his high-ups that a white coloured Corolla car bearing registration number (AHL-727) model 2005 was found missing from the police station.

The car was taken into custody by SI Muhammad Baksh from Ijaz Ahmed, resident of District Bhakar on 10/10/2010 and impounded it under section 550 CrPc vide Daily Diary No 13. However, on the orders of SHO Salim Akhter (late), Muharar Muhammad Ashraf dispatched the vehicle to Police Line Chakwal vide RC No.207/21 dated 3/12/2010 and Muhammad Sajawal, SI/MTO Police Lines received the vehicle.

They said the senior police officers also told IG that SI Sajawal during investigation stated the car was handed over to former DPO Chakwal Syed Ali Mohsin who took it along with him. IG was told a case number 72/16 under sections 381-A of PPC was lodged with PS Taman against all the accused, including the then DPO Syed Ali Mohsin.

It was also mentioned in report that a Superdari was managed in the name of Muhammad Tariq from the court by presenting fake documents. Police also registered a separate case number 139/16 against the cops including Muhammad Tariq under sections 420/468/471 of PPC with PS City Talagang.

Interestingly, it was revealed during investigation that Muhammad Tariq was a private servant of SHO Salim Akhter (late) and misguided the investigators by stating SHO purchased this car from Rehmat Khan Pathan. However, later the accused revealed before investigators that SHO Salim managed to apply for Superdari in his name otherwise he (Tariq) did not know how to drive a vehicle. Similarly, Muhammad Sajawal, the then MTO, told investigators during investigation that car was actually handed over to Syed Ali Mohsin who took this vehicle with him.

Another cop namely Shakil Ahmed, who served as a driver with SSP Syed Ali Mohsin, also recorded his statement that after transfer of DPO he drove the car to his (SSP) residence in Lahore and left the vehicle there.

The two senior officers mentioned a request was moved with court to cancel the superdari and all the investigation of the case was carried out purely on merit. IG Punjab and AIG Discipline were not available for their comments.

