Islamabad - Former chairman Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Zafar Hijazi was discharged from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday.

The ex-SECP chairman’s arrival in the hospital had created chaos when his family members scuffled with media persons covering his presence there.

The ex-chairman SECP was shifted to PIMS after he complained of renal pain soon after his arrest orders were issued. The PIMS administration had constituted a five-member medical board to examine his medical condition.

The board constituted on last Saturday after examination had retained the patient in hospital for twelve hours which was later extended to 24 hours.

Sources at the hospital informed The Nation that some tests of Zafar Hijazi were still not cleared, but he was discharged after getting clearance from the medical board.

The medical board suggested ex-SECP chairman for conducting angiography but the official refused to go for the option.

Sources added that his cardiac tests were not satisfactory but Hijazi was not ready for further medical procedure by his will so he was discharged.

The medical board included Dr Shajee Ahmed Siddique, Dr Sajjad Qazi, Dr Sohail Tanveer, Dr Faisal Kakar and Dr Muhammad Naeem Malik.

The board in its observation said that the patient complained of centeral chest discomfort in the morning which was relived with S/L Angised. Later patient underwent Exercise Tolerance Test with modified Bruce protocol which came out to be positive for Ischemia. In the light of positive ETT and ongoing chest pain, patient is being shifted to the CCU to be treated for acute coronary syndrome.

He is advised to have coronary angiography. Since the patient is under lot of mental stress, his psychiatric evaluation is suggested, the medical report stated.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) in a text reply confirmed about development. “Yes discharged as he improved,” said VC.



