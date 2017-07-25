ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Monday asked India to stop violations at the Line of Control (LoC) that had claimed several civilian lives in the recent weeks.

Director General, South Asia and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to lodge a strong protest against the continuous LoC violations, said a statement released here by the foreign ministry.

Faisal condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Leepa Sector on July 21st resulting in the death of a 12-year-old boy, Umair, in Gheekot village, and injuries to three others, the statement said.

This was the third ceasefire violation by the Indian forces in the past four days. Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out 618 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, said the statement.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” it said.

The director-general urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

He urged that the Indian side should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Last week, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that India was spreading war hysteria in the region by continuously violating the ceasefire along the LoC and the WB. Zakaria said that Pakistan believed in peace and resolving all outstanding issues with India through negotiations.

He said that the heightening of tension due to Indian immature and irresponsible behaviour had caused deep concerns among world leaders and multilateral forums such as the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Since partition of British India in 1947, Pakistan and India have been involved in four wars - including one undeclared war. All of them except the 1971 war were fought on Kashmir. The 1971 war resulted in Dhaka fall. Since last July, the nuclear-armed neighbours have entered a new phase of tension. It started with the killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani by the Indian forces in held Kashmir. The Uri attack in which 19 Indian soldiers died caused more tension. The conviction of Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav by a military court added fuel to the fire resulting in skirmishes along the LoC.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Pakistan strongly condemned suicide attack in Kabul that resulted in the loss of lives of many Afghans and caused injuries to scores.

A foreign ministry statement issued here said: “We express our sincere condolence to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of those injured.”

It added: “Terrorism is a common enemy and the government of Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Earlier in the day, at least 29 people died in a car bomb blast in Kabul. Taliban claimed responsibility for the car bombing. This was the latest in a string of attacks by the Taliban who claimed capturing two districts in northern and central Afghanistan in the recent weeks.

Afghanistan recently, has been accusing Pakistan of sheltering the militants and doing little to eliminate their hideouts. Pakistan denies the allegation and has been supporting efforts for Afghan peace.

The United States has asked Pakistan to hold dialogue with Afghanistan to improve ties and jointly fight the militants along the porous Pak-Afghan border. Afghanistan however, has declined dialogue offers by Pakistan on a number of occasions.