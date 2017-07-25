Rawalpindi - The lawyers community on Monday expressed their opposition to the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif before the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Leaks case.

The elected leaders of lawyers from different bar associations and councils across the country met here and demanded the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif not to resign before the verdict of Supreme Court.

The representatives of from 120 bar associations and councils gathered under the banner of All Pakistan Lawyers’ Representatives Convention on the invitation of District Bar Association (DBA) President Sajjad Abbasi and passed a resolution criticising the demand for resignation of the PM before the Supreme Court’s verdict.

They said that the resignation’s demand without waiting for the SC verdict was unconstitutional and illegal. The legal fraternity will not support the call for the resignation of the PM, they observed.

In the resolution, presented by advocate Ghulam Mustafa Kundwal, Member Punjab Bar Council, the lawyers maintained that all national institutions needed to remain within their limits defined in the Constitution.

Appreciating the role of SC in dispensation of justice, the lawyers observed that political issues needed to be settled in the parliament rather than in the apex court. The lawyers will not allow murder of the mandate given by the people to the PM as well as they will not permit lowering of esteem of the SC, the resolution stated.

It further said that the PM could only be removed through the procedure defined in the constitution.

The lawyers condemned the political parties for trying to portray the Supreme Court as a party against the PM in the national media.

They noted that all political parties needed to wait for the final verdict of the SC. The lawyers maintained that they did not speak for certain political parties rather they stood for the supremacy of the Constitution and continuation of democracy in the country.

The speakers also underlined the need for accountability of military generals and superior court judges besides the politicians. The lawyers also demanded that case against former president and military dictator Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf should also be brought to logical conclusion without further delay.

The lawyers’ representatives noted that the legal fraternity would not take part in any campaign for resignation of the PM before final verdict of the apex court.

israr ahmed