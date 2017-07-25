Rawalpindi - The Divisional Bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday postponed hearing in the bail application of a man held by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Pakistan Rangers on charges of keeping weapons and explosive in his house located in the Cantt area of the district.

The DB of Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench comprised Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf and Justice Muhammad Ali adjourned hearing till August 1, 2017 in the bail petition filed by Essa Khan who was arrested by CTD and Rangers in case of weapon and explosive recovery from Askari 12 (Adjacent to 10 Corps).

Senior Advocate Muhammad Ilyas Siddiqui appeared in the apex court on behalf of the petitioner Essa Khan while Malik Waheed Anjum was present in court to oppose the bail on behalf of Rangers.

During the hearing of case, Rangers apprised the court that it has moved a request to Prosecution Branch of Punjab, Lahore for issuing orders for appointing Malik Waheed Anjum Advocate as Special Public Prosecutor of Pakistan Rangers in the case.

However, the Rangers found no response on part of the high-ups of Prosecution Branch so far. The representative of Rangers sought time from the court. The DB of LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf and Justice Muhammad Ali, after hearing the arguments of the Rangers’ representative, put off hearing in the bail petition till August 1, 2017.

Talking to The Nation, Muhammad Ilyas Siddiqui, counsel for Essa Khan, confirmed the development in the case. He said he challenged the verdict of an anti-terrorism court of rejecting bail of his client in the LHC. He said proceeding was adjourned after Rangers sought time from court for getting orders of Malik Waheed Anjum as Special Public Prosecutor from Punjab government.

Rangers and CTD raided the house of Essa Khan located in Askari 12 in May 2017 and allegedly recovered weapons and explosive. A case was filed against him by CTD and presented him before an anti terrorism court. The court rejected the bail of the accused.



our staff reporter