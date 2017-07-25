Rawalpindi - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi will announce the matric annual result on July 25.

The BISE spokesman Arslan Ali Cheema Monday told APP that all the arrangements for the announcement of the result have been finalised while the result announcement and prize distribution ceremony will be held at 10 am on Tuesday in the auditorium of Government Post Graduate College Asghar Mall. The results will be announced on compact discs (CDs) which can be collected from the respective board offices.

The results will also be available on the boards’ websiteswww.biserwp.edu.pk and www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk. The result can also be checked by sending a short message service (SMS) at 800296.

app