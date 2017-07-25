Islamabad - The National Highway Authority (NHA) and Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) have signed an agreement for afforestation programme along Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1).

For this purpose, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the two parties at NHA HQ here Monday. Chairman NHA Shahid Ashraf Tarar and Marketing Director PTC, Usman Zahur signed the MOU.

Senior officers of the NHA were also present on the occasion. The PTC, according to the MOU, besides planting trees will also set up a nursery near Faisalabad. Expressing views on the occasion, Chairman NHA Shahid Ashraf Tarar said that planting trees is a national obligation.

He said advancement of afforestation programme can only be achieved through joint efforts. After plantation of saplings, concrete steps required to be taken to ensure their proper care. He further said low ratio of forests in the country also calls our attention to this national cause.

The trees not only enhance beauty and make atmosphere pleasant, but also help reduce the level of devastation in case of national calamities like floods.



our staff reporter