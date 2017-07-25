Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja directed police to adopt a comprehensive strategy for curbing car lifting in the district.

He said the police should also make an SOP to control the incidents of escaping criminals from the custody of police during hearing in courts. He asked the police to arrest the proclaimed offenders and other criminals involved in heinous crimes. RPO issued these directions while holding a crime meeting in his office here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, SSP (Operations), SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, SP Saddar Circle Ifikhar ul Haq, SP Rawal Division Behram Khan and other SDPOs. The RPO directed the police officers to curb increasing incidents of car theft and also took stern action against the gangs arrested by police.

He said police should also arrest the POs and hardcore criminals to control crime rate. He said patrolling in the areas where crime rate is high should be enhanced under direct monitoring of SPs and SDPOs. He said the police should also make SOP to tackle with incidents of fleeing of under trial prisoners from court premises. Earlier, CPO briefed RPO about the progress of police and ratio of crime in the district.