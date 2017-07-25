Islamabad - Poultry sector play important role in economy of Pakistan contributing 1 per cent of total GDP and 17 per cent of total live stock GDP. In Pakistan, the poultry industry is scattered all over the county in the form of control sheds as well as open sheds.

Broiler performance is negatively influenced during summer season in Pakistan due to higher environmental temperatures. The broiler is more susceptible to heat stress due to high metabolic activity, lack of sweat glands and feathering effects.

Heat stress decreases their growth rate, feed intake and feed efficiency.

It causes decreased immunity through decrease in immune organs weight including thymus, spleen and bursa of Fabricius, and has negative impact on meat quality traits i.e. meat pH, colour, tenderness and muscle fiber thickness.

Various practices including insulation, ventilation and cooling are adopted to minimize detrimental effects of heat stress. But application of these methods is costly and beyond the reach of small farmers.

It therefore comes as a benefit that the negative effects of heat stress can also be ameliorated to some extent through more affordable option of dietary supplementation of vitamins (Vit.C, Vit. E), trace minerals (Zinc, Chromium and Magnesium) and Probiotics. Zinc plays a very important role in our body being a part of more than 200 enzymes.

It helps in digestion of carbohydrates and protein. It increases the secretion of enzymes like amylase, trypsin and chymotrypsin. It also improves the immune status of broiler chicken and enhances the proliferation rate of lymphocytes, which fight against the disease causing agents. Zinc acts as antioxidant and decreases the free radicals produced during heat stress, and increases body weight and feed intake in heat stressed broilers.

Probiotics are live microbial feed supplements that affect the host animal by improving intestinal balance. They enhance the proliferation of beneficial bacteria in the intestine. They have positive impact on broiler immunity and meat quality.

A research study titled “Single or combined effect of Zinc and Probiotics on gut morphology, muscle and hematological parameters of healthy and heat stressed broiler chicken” was conducted by Muqader shah (PhD scholar) under the supervision of Associate professor Dr. Hafsa Zaneb in the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore.

The dietary supplementation of zinc sulphate and Protexin® (Probiotics) were used individually or in combination. Results indicated that zinc and probiotics alone or in combination improved body weight, feed efficiency, immune organs development, intestinal health, meat quality parameters and also decreased the serum cortisol (a stress hormone) level in broilers.

Dietary combination of zinc sulphate and probiotics provided better results than their individual supplementation.

It is suggested that zinc and probiotic can be added in the broiler feed to minimize the negative effect of heat stress, to improve the broiler weight, increase the immunity against disease causing agents and improve the meat quality and tenderness of broilers.

–The first writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Animal Health, University of Agriculture, Peshawar, while the second writer is Associate Professor, Department of Anatomy and Histology, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore.

