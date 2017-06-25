Rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has managed to arrest the members of drug trafficking rings involved in smuggling heroin abroad through aeroplanes of Pakistan International Airline (PIA), DG ANF Maj Gen Musarat Nawaz Malik said at a press briefing on Saturday.

He said ANF held a total of 13 members of drug trafficking ring most of them were employees of PIA.

He said cases were registered against them while further investigation was underway.

According to him, in the last three months, four major cases of drug trafficking have been discovered in PIA planes. In 1st case, on 3 April 2017, 15kg heroin was found hidden in PIA Boeing 777 at Karachi. While in 2nd case, on 15 May 2017 reportedly 11kg heroin was recovered at Heathrow Airport. Similarly, 0n 22 May 2017, 14.7kg of heroin was recovered from yet another Boeing 777 at Benazir Bhutto Airport and 4th incident occurred on 31 May 2017 whereby 2.4kg Heroin was found in another Boeing 777 aircraft at Karachi Airport.

While investigations were still in progress after the first incident to find out culprits involved, the incident at Heathrow Airport happened which tarnished the image of national flag carrier, he said.

He said he took serious notice and directed field staff as well as intelligence setup to focus their efforts towards thorough scanning and sterilisation of all major airports, besides ensuring scanning of all foreign bound PIA flights. During the course of action different airport departments/stakeholders were approached which included PIA, CAA, ASF and other airport service providers. More than 100 staff members of various organisations were interviewed or interrogated and thorough scanning of all available data was evaluated.

As a result of hectic efforts enough leads were found and simultaneous operations were conducted at Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi to get hold of the entire ring.

He said ANF made substantial progress and unearthed at least two major drug trafficking rings which were mostly Karachi based.

He said ASF held Akbar Alias Badshash, an ex-PIA baggage employee, PIA Cleaner Pervaiz Masih, Pervaiz Alam, a Traffic Supervisor in PIA Karachi, Shujat Hussain and Muhammad Saqib, shuttle operators in PIA, Iqbal Masih, Maqbool Masih and Gopi Darshan, PIA employees working as sanitary workers, Imran Baig the PIA Maintenance Staff (HTV Operator), Waseem Fareedi, an employee of PIA Engineering Staff, Syed Ghulam Yazdani, a Senior Tech and Vice President Peoples Unity Karachi, Saleem Natiq, a PIA employee, Saleem Khan, an ex employee from PIA lower staff, terminated after drug case.

He would obtain essential info regarding schedule of aircrafts arriving and departing from JIAP from Syed Anwar Shah and pass it on to Akbar. He would also render expert opinion on weight and size of the packages according to the cavity where drugs were to be placed. He has been arrested at Rawalpindi on a tip off after having disappeared from Karachi, 2kg heroin recovered from him.

The others who were arrested included Syed Anwer Shah, who is serving in IT Dept of PIA and had access to complete info about schedule of aircrafts including their stay in maintenance hangers. DG said the accused also established contact with Akbar occasionally. He has been arrested at Rawalpindi on a tip off along with Saleem Khan, 1kg heroin was also recovered from him.

