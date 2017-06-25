Islamabad - Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday cancelled Eid holidays of sanitary staff in order to provide civic services to the residents, an official said.

As per statement issued by CDA, the vacations have been cancelled by the Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz.

“Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz has cancelled the leaves of staff of concerned formations to keep Islamabad clean and provision of other services including water supply during the Eid days.”

The chairman also said that staff of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has been deputed all over the city in different shifts particularly in commercial areas so that city could be kept clean before and during Eid days.

He directed to depute staff of sanitation directorate at the mosques and Eidgahs to ensure cleanliness of the surroundings.

Furthermore, he directed to increase and ensure uninterrupted supply of water during Eid days to further facilitate the residents.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed Water Supply Wing to depute staff of Water Tanker Service in three shifts.

He also directed the Emergency and Disaster Management to remain vigilant during the Eid days so that any emergency situation, if occurred, could be responded promptly.

On this occasion, mayor apprised that help line of Sanitation Directorate 1334 and 9213908 will remain functional and residents can lodge complaints on the above numbers.





our staff reporter