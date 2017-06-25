islamabad - According to a new research, there may be a simple way to alleviate workplace stress: cycling.

Researchers from Concordia University in Canada found that individuals who cycled to work reported feeling less stressed, compared with people who travelled to work by car.

Lead study author Stéphane Brutus of the John Molson School of Business at Concordia and colleagues recently used a web-based survey to collect information from 123 adults. The survey asked about employees’ mode of travel to work (whether they commuted to work using a bike, car, or method of public transport), their perceived stress levels, and their perceived mood.

“Recent research has shown that early morning stress and mood are strong predictors of their effect later in the day,” explains Brutus. “They can shape how subsequent events are perceived, interpreted, and acted upon for the rest of the day.”

As compared with employees who travelled to work by car, those who cycled to work reported much lower stress levels within 45 minutes of arrival.

However, the researchers note that there were no differences in stress levels between employees who travelled to work by car and those who commuted using public transport.

The study does not explain why cyclists reported feeling less stressed than drivers but previous research suggests that it may be down to the physical activity involved in cycling, which is known to lower stress.

But stress relief is not the only benefit of cycling; the researchers point to a study from the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy, which found that cycling, could reduce CO2 emissions by 11 per cent.

The researchers hope that their study along with previous research documenting the benefits of cycling will help inform public health policies in relation to transport.

“With growing concerns about traffic congestion and pollution, governments are increasingly promoting non-motorised alternative modes of transport, such as walking and cycling,” says Brutus.

The lead author said that “I can only hope that further studies will follow our lead and develop more precise and deliberate research into this phenomenon.” Meanwhile, another research suggests that Obsessive-compulsive disorder is an intrusive condition that remains difficult to treat. This is due, in part, to the causes behind the disorder remaining hidden. Recent research, however, points the finger at brain inflammation.

OCD is generally treated with talking therapies - in particular, a type of cognitive behaviour therapy called exposure and response prevention is recommended.

The senior author of the study is Dr Jeffrey Meyer, head of the Neuroimaging Program in Mood & Anxiety at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, Canada.

Inflammation is a natural process; it is a normal component of the immune response and a standard reaction to injury. However, if the level of inflammation is inappropriate or continues for too long, it can have negative consequences. For instance, in a number of diseases including rheumatoid arthritis and atherosclerosis, inflammation is heavily involved.

Growing evidence suggests that certain psychiatric conditions may involve neuroinflammation, some of which include major depressive disorder, schizophrenia, and bipolar.

Dr Meyer and his team set out to understand whether inflammation in the brain could play a role in the development of OCD. To this end, they recruited 40 participants, comprising 20 with OCD and 20 without. Each was scanned using positron emission tomography that had been adapted to pinpoint and measure inflammation in the brain.

Specifically, the researchers were able to selectively dye microglia, which are cells that act as the nervous system’s most prominent immune defense and which are activated during inflammation. The researchers measured levels of microglia in six brain regions known to be important in OCD, including the orbitofrontal cortex and anterior cingulate cortex.

The results were clear: in the brain regions associated with OCD, individuals with the disorder had 32 percent more inflammation when compared with people without the condition.

Dr. Jeffrey Meyer said that this finding represents one of the biggest breakthroughs in understanding the biology of OCD, and may lead to the development of new treatments.”

Another interesting finding was that individuals who reported the highest levels of stress when trying to stop themselves from acting on compulsions also had the highest levels of inflammation in a particular brain region.

As so many diseases involve inflammation, there are already a range of drugs designed to tackle it. Because these drugs already exist on the market, it may be a fruitful avenue of research in the hunt for more effective treatments for OCD.

“Medications developed to target brain inflammation in other disorders could be useful in treating OCD,” Dr Meyer says. “Work needs to be done to uncover the specific factors that contribute to brain inflammation, but finding a way to reduce inflammation’s harmful effects and increase its helpful effects could enable us to develop a new treatment much more quickly.”

Studies are now under way that examines the possibility of designing a blood marker test that could distinguish which patients would benefit most from anti-inflammatory drugs.

Although, as ever, more research is needed, this finding could mark a significant move forward in understanding and treating OCD.

online